William L. ‘Bill’ Taylor: 79, of Baker City, died Nov. 29, 2021, at Settler’s Park. At his request, cremation took place. A graveside service will be scheduled in the spring of 2022. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To light a candle in Bill’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frederick Judy: 80, of Sisters, died Nov. 25, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Frederick’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Dianna Carol: 81, of Baker City died Nov. 26, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Dianna’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Brenda Stanton: 55, formerly of Baker City, died Nov. 17, 2021, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
BIRTH
Hill: Hannah and Bryce of Haines, a girl, Johannah Hill, Nov. 11, 2021, at 2:30 a.m.; 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
FUNERAL PENDING
Michael Myers-Gabiola: Celebration of life, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Michael, the family asks that they be made to help defray service expenses through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Trent Ryan Fisher, 24, Baker City, 9:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at Fourth Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
WALLOWA COUNTY WARRANT: Kody Allen McManus, 25, Baker City, 8:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at Colorado Street and Foothill Drive; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT, FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER: Joseph Michael Randolph, 50, Durkee, 11:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 on Express Road, jailed following a hit and run incident.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Cody J. Steenhard, 41, Baker City, 8:53 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29 on Elk Creek Road; jailed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.