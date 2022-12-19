Vernon ‘Dell’ Francis: 84, of Baker City, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Bryan Christopher Keyes, 40, Baker City, 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in the 2100 block of Seventh Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Cory Robeson Lee, 23, Baker City, 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2900 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Daniel Jose Harding-Ortiz, 23, Star, Idaho, 11:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the 1500 block of 15th Street; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE FORGERY: Chuck Wayne Briney, 29, Baker City, 9:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the 2000 block of Main Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Billy Joe Garrison, 36, Salem, 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Anthony Lakes Highway near Ellis Road; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jessica Dianne Stricker, 44, Baker City, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the courthouse; cited and released.
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING A SIGNATURE, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE FORGERY (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Candace Patricia Paris, 38, Baker City, 10:19 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Accident reports
Sunday, Dec. 18, 1:49 p.m. on Highway 245 near Milepost 34; noninjury accident.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:20 a.m. at 10th and Campbell streets; noninjury accident.
Saturday, Dec. 17, Interstate 84, Milepost 317 westbound. A Ford pickup lost control on black ice. Two golden retriever dogs fled, but both were later located. The driver was not hurt.
