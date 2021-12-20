Leland Myers: A traditional funeral, Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the McEwen Masonic Lodge No. 125 in Sumpter. Internment will follow at the Sumpter Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception following the internment back at the lodge. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Michael Ray Fedderly, 60, Baker City, 8:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), PAROLE VIOLATION (statewide felony warrant): Travis Anthony Whiting-Good, 26, Baker City, 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Seventh and Campbell streets; jailed.
IMPROPER USE OF 911: Robert Michael Goodwin, 34, Baker City, 8:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in the 2000 block of Myrtle Street; cited and released.
MENACING: Levi Westly Fine, 27, Baker City, 6:21 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE (Baker County warrant), PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County warrant): Steven Michael McBride, 40, Baker City, 2:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 2300 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Mark Alan Boucher, 55, Baker City, 1:11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
OUT-OF-STATE WARRANT: Stacey Lee Bork, 32, Baker City, 3:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Cherry and Campbell streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Chad Michael Cox, 40, Baker City, 2:32 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at First and Baker streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, COMPUTER CRIME (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Victoria Jean McLean, 39, Huntington, 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in Huntington; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chaz Jordan Williams, 20, Baker City, 12:32 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Parole and Probation office; jailed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.