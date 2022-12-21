Carleen Griffith: 92, of Baker City, died on Dec. 20, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Carleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jeremy James Broyles, 40, Baker City, 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 1000 block of Fifth Street; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Shawna Lynn Mathis, 40, Baker City, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at Ninth and Campbell streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Moriah Lynn Smith, 31, Baker City, 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Joseph Allen Gilbert, 37, Baker City, 11:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at Highway 30 and Wingville Lane; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Tyler Joseph Sorensen, 30, Baker City, 10:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Accident reports
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 12:17 a.m. on Highway 30 north of Pocahontas; noninjury accident.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 5:14 p.m. on Pocahontas Road, noninjury accident.
Monday, Dec. 19, 10:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of Second Street; noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.