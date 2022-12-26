Larry Lane Hatfield: 76, of Baker City, died Dec. 22, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Larry, or to offer condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Arlene Lorette Hurd: 87, of Baker City, died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Arlene’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Travis Charles Smith, 31, Baker City, 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 on Cedar Street near H Street; cited and released.
MENACING, HARASSMENT, STRANGULATION: Kevin Frank Uttenreuther, 53, Baker City, 7:14 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): K-Leigh R. Pogue, 27, Baker City, 12:26 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Sherrie Richardson, 62, Baker City, 10:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in the 3200 block of 13th Street.
UNATHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Markus Damian Dethloff, 23, Baker City, 8:42 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at the police department; cited and released.
Accident reports
Friday, Dec. 23, 9:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:33 p.m. on Pocahontas Road near Mill Creek, noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.