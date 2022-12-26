Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

DEATHS

Larry Lane Hatfield: 76, of Baker City, died Dec. 22, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Larry, or to offer condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

