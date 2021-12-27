Frances Yaggie: 62, formerly of Halfway and Richland, died on Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THEFT OF SERVICE: Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 7:06 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 in the 2300 block of Main Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Justin Marshall Robinson, 36, Baker City, 10:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Dominic Michael Silva, 28, Baker City, 2:48 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at Resort and Estes streets; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, STRANGULATION: Christian Ramirez, 28, Baker City, 7:41 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 in the 800 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION REGARDING INSURANCE TO A POLICE OFFICER: Jace Taylor Prowell, 31, Baker City, 12:13 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 on Jackson Street; cited and released.
STRANGULATION, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Andru James Pauley, 34, Baker City, 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 in the 2900 block of Elm Street. The charges were dismissed on Dec. 23 after District Attorney Greg Baxter filed a motion stating, in part, that “I have concerns about my ability to move forward with this case, based on the repeated statements that the victim made to my office.”
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jason Aaron McGee, 32, Baker City, 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Sixth and Carter streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
MENACING, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Brian August Demma, 33, Halfway, 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Clear Creek Road.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
REFUSAL TO TAKE A BREATH TEST FOR INTOXICANTS, FAILURE TO DRIVE WITHIN A LANE: Scott Lee Young, 40, Union, 4:33 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 on Interstate 84, Milepost 298; cited and released.
