Karen Lee Spencer: 77, of Baker City, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community. At her request, no funeral service will be planned. To light a candle in Karen’t memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 51, Baker City, 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Kody Allen McManus, 26, Baker City, 12:06 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Grove and D streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Markus Damian Dethloff, 23, Baker City, 11:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Spencer Patrick Mullins, 27, Baker City, 10:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Joseph Daniel Becker, 50, Pendleton, 4:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 on Anthony Lakes Highway west of Ellis Road; cited and released.
