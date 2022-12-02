DEATHS
Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Reese: 52, of Baker City, died Nov. 30, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Wendy Marks: 57, of Richland, died Dec. 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donna Carver: 84, of Clatskanie, Oregon, and formerly of Baker City, died Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. Groulx Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Her funeral will be Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Westport Community Church in Westport, Oregon.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
IMPROPER USE OF 911: Nicholas Neshun Lark, 39, Baker City, 2:28 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in Baker City; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT, RESISTING ARREST: Steven Arthur Engle, 58, Baker City, 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 2300 block of Eighth Street; jailed.
Accident reports
Baker City Police responded to multiple noninjury accidents in the city on Thursday, Dec. 1.
• 12:18 p.m., Broadway and Main streets.
• 1:10 p.m., Foothill Drive and Highway 7.
• 2:21 p.m., Broadway Street near the middle school.
Oregon State Police
Accident reports
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 3:03 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 332 eastbound, a commercial truck crashed, blocking the fast lane. According to an OSP report, the freeway was bare and the temperature around 35 degrees. “Evidence on scene suggests that the “truck” took the corner too fast causing it to overturn into the barrier.” The truck was driven by Muhammad Sarwar Nizam, 47, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2:23 p.m. on Highway 245, Milepost 33, a Ford Excursion driven by Crista Joan Roth, 29, slid on the snow-covered highway and ended up in the ditch, blocking the northbound lane. The vehicle was drivable.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 317 eastbound, a GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Cristian Castellon Sabalza, 25, of Washougal, Washington, lost control on a bridge and hit the cement barrier in the center of the ridge. The truck had front end damage but was able to be driven away.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:46 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 338 eastbound, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Charles Clinton Straub, 32, of Huntington, lost control on the snow-covered freeway and hit the concrete barrier in the center of the freeway.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4:35 a.m. on Interstate 84, Mileost 292 eastbound, OSP responded to a commercial truck crash. The driver, Marius T. Danciu, 35, of Boise, told OSP that he lost control due to a wind gust. The freeway was icy at the time, according to an OSP report.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8:50 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 280 eastbound, OSP responded to a commercial truck that had jackknifed and ended up in the median. The driver was Mhretu Gebrehiwet, 35, of Houston.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 2 p.m., Superior Towing removed a vehicle that posed a hazard to other traffic on Highway 7 near Milepost 40, about 9 miles southwest of Baker City. The Volvo, owned by Sarah Elisabeth Blackstun of Boise, was stuck against an embankment on a blind curve, according to an OSP report. The left side of the car was near the fog line and was lodged on top of a large rock.
