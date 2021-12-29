Georgia Bonita Wells: 95, of Baker City, died on Dec. 28, 2021, at her residence in Meadowbrook Place. Her memorial service will be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Georgia’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Donna Brodhead: 86, of North Powder, died on Dec. 24, 2021, at Grand Ronde Retirement Center in La Grande. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jarma Myers: 62, of Baker City, died on Dec. 24, 2021, at her home with family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Speelman: 77, formerly of Baker City, died on Dec. 26, 2021, at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Janis Taylor: 85, of Baker City, died on Dec. 25, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. Donations can be made to Best Friends of Baker or Haines Methodist Church, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Janis, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 33, Baker City, 4:26 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 in the 1500 block of East Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joshua David Givens, 27, Halfway, 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Halfway; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Joshua David Givens, 27, Halfway, 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 on Gover Lane; cited and released.
