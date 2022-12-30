Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

DEATHS

Gloria Dawn Schott: 79, of Baker City, died Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She will be interred privately at Mount Hope Cemetery next to her dear husband, Russell. A celebration of life honoring Gloria will take place Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7, with Pastor Jesse Whitford officiating. A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. Memorial contributions can be made to Relay for Life through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Gloria’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

