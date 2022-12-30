Gloria Dawn Schott: 79, of Baker City, died Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She will be interred privately at Mount Hope Cemetery next to her dear husband, Russell. A celebration of life honoring Gloria will take place Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7, with Pastor Jesse Whitford officiating. A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. Memorial contributions can be made to Relay for Life through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Gloria’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Dorothy Gregory: 80, of Baker City, died Dec. 28, 2022, with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Margaret Ruth Headley Russell: 71, of Eugene, and a former Baker City resident, died Dec. 17, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. There will be no services.POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Craig Anthony Willey, 44, Baker City, 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
