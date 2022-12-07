FAILURE TO APPEAR (Washington County, Idaho, warrant): Jacob Jarvis Kirkman, 41, Baker City, 4:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 on Old Highway 30; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 322 westbound, a commercial tractor-trailer hauling a tanker full of oil tried to pass a snowplow on the right, according to an OSP report. The tractor first, then the trailer, struck the snowplow, and the collision punched a hole in the tanker, causing the oil to leak onto the freeway. No injuries were reported, and a hazmat crew responded for the spill. The driver of the truck, Dwayne Lee Pitts, 56, of Anaheim, California, was cited for unsafe passing on the right.
DEATHS
Clifford Smith: 71, of Baker City, died Dec. 4, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jason Foulks: 57, of Cove, died Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert B. Ferree: 86, a longtime resident of Baker City, died Dec. 6, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Mr. Ferree, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gary Gregg: Graveside service will be Friday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Dayville Cemetery in Dayville. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Wendy Marks: Memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Christian Church, 117 Second St. in Richland. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the family for medical and funeral expenses. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.