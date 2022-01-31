Wayne Arthur Erickson: 74, of Baker City, died on Jan. 26, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. His funeral will be Friday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center or the Baker City Nazarene Upward Sports through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave a condolence for Wayne’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Sunnie Jean Moore, 24, Baker City, 2:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Wade Williams Park; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County warrant), UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE, ESCAPE: Steven Michael McBride, 40, Baker City, 4:28 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 21, Baker City, 1:49 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Walnut and Campbell streets; cited and released.
INTERFERING WITH POLICE: Gage Michael Niehaus, 22, Baker City, 1:49 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Walnut and Campbell streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Loren Dean Alexander Prevo, 29, Baker City, 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THEFT OF SERVICES: Tracy Blaze Crum, 21, Baker City, 12:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 1600 block of Fourth Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Jonathon Dale Fields, 37, Baker City, 5:43 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.
IMPROPER USE OF 911: Joshua Gerald Vanderpool, 41, Baker City, 10:39 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the 1800 block of Second Street; cited and released.
UMATILLA COUNTY WARRANT: Eliannah Elise Banister, 24, Baker City, 8:43 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the 800 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrants): Austin Lakota Reese, 26, Baker City, 5:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the 2700 block of Cedar Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Cory Aaron Breeding, 38, Baker City, 12:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31; cited and released.
