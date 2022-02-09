Carolyn Louise Thom: 78, of Baker City, died Feb. 4, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Carolyn’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Raymond Earl Carter: 93, of Huntington, died Feb. 3, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
BIRTHS
DeVore: Chelsea and Justin Smith, Baker City, a boy, Colson Maxwell DeVore, Jan. 29, 2022, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. grandparents are Bert and Shelley DeVore of Baker City, Krista Smith of Pilot Rock, and Aaron Smith. Great-grandparents are Ron and Rochelle Stoaks of Baker City, Andy and Ella DeVore of Baker City, Carol and Jerry Hansen of North Powder, Linda and Roger Smith of Haines, and Kris Still of La Grande.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT, STRANGULATION: Shan Christian Bruland, 28, Baker City, 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION, ATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Joshua Ryan Brown, 39, Baker City, 4:28 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in the 1600 block of Valley Avenue; jailed after allegedly threatening another man with a knife and punching the man in the face. Brown is scheduled to enter a plea in Baker County Circuit Court on Feb. 14 at 1:15 p.m.
