Stephen Lee Martin: 80, of Baker City, died Feb. 10, 2023, at his home. A viewing will take place Friday, Feb. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. His graveside funeral will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker Elks Lodge. To light a candle in Stephen’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gideon Brown: Funeral service will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Eagle High School gymnasium in Halfway. A potluck reception will follow the service at the Halfway Lions Club. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Maureen Stanciu: Graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Richland Christian Church. Donations in Maureen’s memory can be made to the Eagle Valley Ambulance EMT Training Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Gage Michael Niehaus, 23, Haines, 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 250 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCES OF INTOXICANTS: Lucas Brown, 42, Baker City, 7:27 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Main and Baker streets; cited and released.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2:38 p.m. in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Road; noninjury accident with property damage.
