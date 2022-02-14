Louis Tholen: 91, of Baker City, died Feb. 8, 2022, in Payette, Idaho. His memorial service will take place later, with date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (2 Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Robert Michael Goodwin, 34, Baker City, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jeremy James Broyles, 39, Baker City, 1:32 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 50, transient, 12:56 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at First Street and Valley Avenue; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Derrick Payton, 36, Baker City, 8:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the 1000 block of Place Street; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Dewey Harrison Richardson, 30, Pendleton, 3:03 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the 2500 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Daniel Adam Smeltzer, 59, Baker City, 3:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in the 2400 block of Broadway Street.
