DEATHS
Gregory Randolph Hoover: 68, of Baker City, died Feb. 8, 2023, at his residence. No service is planned at this time. To light a candle in Greg’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.graywestco.com.
Walter Taylor: 69, of Sumpter, died Feb. 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Verne Berryman: 74, of Baker City, died Feb. 13, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Services are being planned and will be announced once confirmed. In honor of Raymond, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel,1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gideon Brown: Funeral service will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Eagle High School gymnasium in Halfway. A potluck reception will follow the service at the Halfway Lions Club. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Maureen Stanciu: Graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Richland Christian Church. Donations in Maureen’s memory can be made to the Eagle Valley Ambulance EMT Training Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Justin Lee Kasinger, 36, Baker City, 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11th and Baker streets; citd and released.
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: Steven Arthur Engle, 58, Baker City, 8:58 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the courthouse; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Caleb James Mansuetti, 21, Baker City, 4:39 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the 1900 block of Third Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Tawnya Louise Evans, 43, 3:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on Highway 86, Milepost 34 eastbound about 34 miles east of Baker City after a report of a single vehicle crash; driver was taken to the Baker County Jail, cited and released.
Accident reports
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1:26 p.m. at Broadway and 10th streets; noninjury accident.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1:22 p.m. on Broadway near The Salvation Army; injury accident.
Monday, Feb. 13, 6:28 p.m. in the 2400 block of Broadway Street; noninjury accident.
Monday, Feb. 13, noon at 17th and Campbell Streets; Metro West Ambulance responded but patient refused transport.
