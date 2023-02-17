Jason Wayde Dexter: 50, of Baker City, died Feb. 13, 2023. A celebration of “sadness” will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Family and friends are invited to come share stories and memories with one another. To leave an online condolence for Jason’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
John Sherwood Griffin: 90, of Baker City, died Feb. 16, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gideon Brown: Funeral service will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Eagle High School gymnasium in Halfway. A potluck reception will follow the service at the Halfway Lions Club. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Jarrod L. Carr, 46, Haines, 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Haines; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FUGITIVE (Idaho): Sefu Idi, 23, Boise, 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Interstate 84, Milepost 302 westbound; after stopping Idi for speeding, Trooper Cody Bennett confirmed that Idi had an arrest warrant from Idaho on a charge of harboring a wanted felon. Idi was taken to the Baker County Jail.
