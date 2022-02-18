James Allison: 76, of Baker City, died Feb. 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Rhonda Culley: A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Community Connection Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St., in Baker City. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Rhonda, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, Baker City, 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Campbell and Ash streets; cited and released.
