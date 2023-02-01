POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT: Coty Daniel Duane Hanson, 26, Baker City, 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Foothill Drive; jailed.
FIRST- and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Coty Daniel Duane Hanson, 26, Baker City, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, PAROLE VIOLATION, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Coos County Circuit Court warrant): Eric Lee Cavyell, 32, Baker City, 4:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Baker City; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Clackamas County warrant): Elizabeth Rose Morgan Willis, 33, La Grande, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT: Logan Gardner Nielson, 39, Baker City, 2:19 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (controlled substance), RECKLESS DRIVING: Tomas Hernandez Perez, 64, Yakima, Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, Interstate 84 Milepost 300 eastbound; cited and released.
Accident reports
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 6:33 a.m. on Highway 30, Milepost 47; noninjury accident.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8:38 p.m. at Sass Road and Snake River Road; injury accident.
DEATHS
Gideon Wells Brown: 4 going on 5, of Halfway, gained his angel wings on Jan. 30, 2023. His beautiful brown eyes, contagious smile and boundless energy will be missed immensely in our family and community. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, time and place, to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Amber Hahn Hampton: 30, of Halfway, died Jan. 30, 2023, of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lorraine Sylvia Munkers: 87, of Baker City, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Baker City. She will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery next to her husband, William ‘Bill’ Munkers, in the near future. To leave an online condolence for Lorraine’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
