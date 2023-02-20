Bonnie Louise (Chamber) Baggerly: 91, of Echo, died Feb. 15, 2023, in Hermiston, surrounded by family. Bonnie was born on May 19, 1931, in Baker. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Echo Cemetery. Please share memories of Bonnie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Hershel Laffberry: 89, of Baker City, died Feb. 17, 2023, at his home. To leave an online condolence for Hershel’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cathy Crapo: 70, formerly of La Grande, died Feb. 20, 2023, at her home in Richland, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Amber Stiles Huff Hampton: A Viking Celebration of Amber’s life, and potluck reception, will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Halfway. If you would like to dress in Viking attire, please feel free to do so. If not, please bring your Viking spirit and your favorite memories of Amber. Those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Amber may do so at the US Bank in Halfway.Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jason Wayde Dexter: A gathering of “sadness” will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Family and friends are invited to come share stories and memories with one another. To leave an online condolence for Jason’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Riley Mattalyn McCarrell, 22, Baker City, 10:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Main and Madison streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 42, Baker City, 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at First and Broadway streets; cited and released.
IDENTITY THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, COMPUTER CRIME, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD: Dustin Wayne Brodigan, 35, Hannah Leigh Balthazar, 29, 5:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; both were jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Timothy Brian Jaensch, 54, Baker City, 2:54 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Dewey Avenue and Place Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Shawna Lynn Mathis, 40, Richland, 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Accident reports
Friday, Feb. 17, 4:29 p.m. at Campbell and 10th streets; noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.