Lynn R. Baker: 84, of Baker City, died Feb. 17, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker CIty. At his request, disposition was by cremation. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Lynn’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Rhonda Culley: A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Community Connection Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St., in Baker City. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Rhonda, the family suggests Heart ‘N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Offce
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Guy Evan Lefthand, 53, Haines, 6:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in Haines; jailed.
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, RESISTING ARREST, MENACING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER (out-of-county warrant): Levi Westly Albert Fine, 27, John Day, 3:56 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Sheriff’s Office.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 27, Baker City, 1:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
