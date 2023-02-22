Steve Edward Coleman: 89, of Baker City, died Feb. 20, 2023, at his residence in Meadowbrook Place. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Steve’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Amber Stiles Huff Hampton: A Viking Celebration of Amber’s life, and potluck reception, will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Halfway. If you would like to dress in Viking attire, please feel free to do so. If not, please bring your Viking spirit and your favorite memories of Amber. Those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Amber may do so at the US Bank in Halfway.Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jason Wayde Dexter: A gathering of “sadness” will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Family and friends are invited to come share stories and memories with one another. To leave an online condolence for Jason’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Robert Michael Goodwin, 35, transient, 10:24 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
Feb. 16, 8:33 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 335.5 eastbound, a commercial truck failed to yield the right of way and struck a Chrysler 200 driven by Linda Lorraine Valentine, 74, of Baker City. Neither she nor her passenger, Hailey Jane Bowling, 21, of Baker City, was hurt. The commercial truck was not located after the crash, which caused significant damage to the Chrysler, according to an Oregon State Police report.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.