Rhonda Culley: A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Community Connection Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St., in Baker City. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Rhonda, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 22, Baker City, 4:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, on Highway 30; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Levi James Logsdon, 30, Baker City, 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10th and D streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO COMPLETE ANNUAL SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 9:26 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
