Betty J. Combs: 90, a longtime Baker City resident, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City. A visitation will be Friday, March 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Her funeral will take place Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, with vault interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church or Quail Ridge Ladies Association through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Betty’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Ivan Bork: 78, of Baker City, died Feb. 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Crosley ‘Jim’ Longwell: 78, of Baker City died Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jim’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Agnes Bird: 95, a longtime Halfway resident, died Feb. 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Bacon: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club rifle range, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FUGITIVE (one warrant from Ada County, Idaho, for probation violation, one warrant from Washington County, Idaho, for possession of controlled substance): Carol Marguerite Womack, 39, Nampa, Idaho, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the 3600 block of Midway Drive; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO FILE ANNUAL SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION: Eric Lee Cavyell, 31, Baker City, 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, on Windmill Lane; jailed.
