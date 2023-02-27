Russell Ford: 80, of Enterprise, died Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Raymond Verne Berryman: A graveside inurnment with full military honors will take place Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Haines. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate the service. A reception will immediately follow at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Light refreshments will be served. In Raymond’s honor, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Raymond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A WEAPON: Paul Adam Heller, 51, Baker City, 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Umatilla County warrants): Paul Adam Heller, 51, Baker City, 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jordan Kent Sanko, 29, Baker City, 12:28 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Jeremy James Broyles, 40, Baker City, 11:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in the 1900 block of Main Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Gary Lee Waldrupe, 67, Huntington, 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in Huntington; cited and releas ed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Paul Michael Blake, 44, Aberdeen, Washington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2:43 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 310 westbound; jailed.
Accident reports
Friday, Feb. 24, 3:05 p.m. in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
Friday, Feb. 24, 9:45 a.m.; dispatch determined the call was made from an activation by an Apple watch, but there was no accident.
Friday, Feb. 24, 5:36 a.m., in the 1300 block of Campbell Street; a noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.