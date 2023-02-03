Robert E. Carlton: 83, of Baker City, died Feb. 1, 2023, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Carlton will take place Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City. Pastor Ian Wolfe of the church will officiate. Vault interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations can be made to the First Lutheran Church through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
MENACING (domestic violence): Terry Wayne Glasper, 65, 4:44 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of Elm Street;
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Daniel Levi Titus, 32, Baker City, 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Baker City; jailed.
MENACING (domestic violence), INTERFERING WITH MAKING A REPORT: Grant Michael Baker, 62, Baker City, 1:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 1800 block of Church Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Michelle Marie Milione, 43, Baker City, 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the 2200 block of Eighth Street; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Megan Rebecca Beam, 36, Richland, 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the 3600 block of 10th Street in Baker City; cited and released.
OUT-OF-STATE WARRANT: Raymond Allen Schadewitz, 43, Baker City, 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 on Deerhaven Road; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jay Byron Bishop, 43, Sumpter; cited and released.
MENACING (domestic violence): Joseph Angel Porras, 18, La Grande, 1:29 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 1600 block of Clark Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Kody Allen McManus, 27, Richland, 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 8:04 a.m. at Seventh and A streets; noninjury accident.
