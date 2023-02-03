Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

DEATHS

Robert E. Carlton: 83, of Baker City, died Feb. 1, 2023, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Carlton will take place Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City. Pastor Ian Wolfe of the church will officiate. Vault interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations can be made to the First Lutheran Church through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Robert’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.

