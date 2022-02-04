James LeRoy Yankey: 72, of North Powder, died Feb. 2, 2022, at Oregon Health & Sciende University Hospital in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for James’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Daniel R. Doucette: 68, of Baker City, died Jan. 30, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. At his request, cremation was held, and services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Daniel’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Barbara L. Sherman: 80, a lifelong Baker City resident, died Jan. 31, 2022, at Settler’s Park. A memorial service will take place in April. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Barbara’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 33, Baker City, 9:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Campbell and First streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juanita Marie Kasinger, 55, Baker City, 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Luis Mario Coronado Escamilla, 43, Pendleton, 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, on Interstate 84, Milepost 331 eastbound; jailed.
