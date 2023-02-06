James Robert McCray, 76, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave., beginning at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for James’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Maureen Stanciu: 84, of Richland, died Feb. 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by love. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Jason Thedsomandith, 26, Baker City, 3:54 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Broadway and Main streets; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Nathan Zane Rayl, 41, Baker City, 2:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Church and Fifth streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, HARASSMENT: Carol Maureen Dinger, 38, Baker City, 10:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of East St.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Anastacia Marie Patton, 38, Baker City, 10:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of East St.
BAKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Thomas Kelly Smit, 64, Richland, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 on Dance Hall Road; cited and released.
Accident reports
Friday, Feb. 3, 4:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; motor vehicle accident with property damage.
