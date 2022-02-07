POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Steven Forrest Adams, 55, Baker City, 6:49 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in the 2200 block of Main Street; cited and released.

THIRD-DEGREE ROBBERY: Joshua Gordon Williams, 37, Parma, Idaho, 7:17 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in the 200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Trevor Heath, 26, Baker City, 6:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at Auburn Avenue and Main Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): David Andrew Wong, 44, Haines, 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 in Haines; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON: April Michelle Combs, 42, Baker City, 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at D and East streets; jailed.

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 42, Baker City, 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Highway 7 and Beaver Creek Loop; cited and released.

