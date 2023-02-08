Margaret Priest: 81, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Leslie “Les” Benjamin “Ben” Martin: 81, of Baker City, died Feb. 1, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER: Bryan Christopher Keyes, 40, Baker City, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Baker City; jailed.
MENACING (domestic violence), SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RECKLESS DRIVING, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Larry Merl Barker, 42, Baker City, 4:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at Mitchell Street and Highway 7; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Lake County warrants): Debra Renee Efird, 48, Baker City, 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 1800 block of Resort Street; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Christopher Alan Griffith, 29, Baker City, 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Anna Marie Boothby, 41, Halfway, 7:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Halfway; cited and released.
Accident reports
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:10 p.m. at Cedar Street and Hughes Lane; one patient transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4:06 p.m. at Campbell and Walnut streets; noninjury accident.
Monday, Feb. 6, 3:48 p.m. at South Rock Creek Lane and Schoolhouse Road; noninjury accident.
