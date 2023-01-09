DEATHS
Kenneth Madison: 54, of Yakima, Washington, died Jan. 5, 2023, in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jai Cee Heroff: 65, formerly of Halfway, Sumpter and Granite, died Jan. 8, 2023, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Charlotte Loretta Warner: 80, formerly of Halfway, died Jan. 8, 2023, at Partners in Care Hospice House in Bend, with her family at her side. A graveside family service will take place later at Bear Cemetery in Bear, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Darrell A. Dyke: 62, of Haines, died Jan. 7, 2023, at his residence. Interment will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery, and a celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. at the North Powder fire hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the North Powder fire hall through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Darrell’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT: Brooke Elaine Miller, 32, Pendleton, 5:34 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 in the 1700 block of Main Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Ian Matthew Clark, 44, Baker City, 10:31 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in Baker City; cited and released.
HARASSMENT, RESISTING ARREST: Robert Michael Goodwin, 35, Baker City, 5:17 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in the 2900 block of Grove Street; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Xysis Silk Duane Lahey, 28, Baker City, 2:49 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Plum and Broadway streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Cody J. Steenhard, 43, Baker City, 2:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Second Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF A DRIVER: Brenda Lee Chapman, 51, Baker City, 1:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 in the 2400 block of Main Street; cited and released.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.