POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Thomas J.S. Rachau, 29, Baker City, 10:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Second Street and Court Avenue; cited and released.
MANDATORY RELEASE VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brian August Demma, 34, Richland, 5:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 on Sullivan Lane; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Ryan Dewald Jones, 41, Bend, 10:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Justice Court warrant)c: Kenneth Edward Hackett, 53, Baker City, 9:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Rhuhanna K-Leigh Pogue, 27, Baker City, 7:34 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, DRIVING UNINSURED: Tyson Blaine Streeter, 36, 2:16 p.m. Saturday, Jah. 7 on Highway 7 near Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
Accident reports
Baker City Police
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of E Street; injury accident; noninjury accident.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 8:10 a.m. at B and Ninth streets; noninjury accident.
Tuesday, 7:50 a.m. at Auburn Avenue and Second Street; noninjury accident.
Oregon State Police
Monday, Jan. 9, 11:23 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 340 eastbound, a commercial truck with two trailers, driven by Devon Warren Durfee, 32, of Ontario, was heading east when the coupling hook on the first trailer broke, causing the second trailer to go off the road, according to an OSP report. The truck and first trailer remained connected and upright. The driver was not hurt.
Monday, Jan. 9, 10:57 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 321 eastbound, a Nissan Rogue driven by Ernest Freeman Gray, 65, of Caldwell, Idaho, lost control while passing another vehicle at 55 mph, slid into the median and damaged the cable barrier. Neither the driver nor his passenger, Terry Ann Gray, 64, of Caldwell, was hurt.
Monday, Jan. 9, 10:48 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 336.5 westbound, a Dodge Caravan driven by Samantha Estelle Hunt, 37, of Nyssa, lost control while passing another vehicle at 55 mph. The car struck the center divider. Neither the driver nor her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was hurt.
Monday, Jan. 9, 9:37 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 344 eastbound, a Lexus ES-350 driven by Jerry B. Allen, 75, of Idaho, struck the center barrier after losing control in slush. Neither the driver nor his passenger, Janet Luttmer, 83, of Idaho, was hurt.
