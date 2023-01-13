Nadine Baxter, 97: a former longtime Baker City resident, died Jan. 11, 2023, in Lehi, Utah. Graveside services for Mrs. Baxter will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Joseph Cemetery in Joseph. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 42, transient, 8:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Broadway and Third streets; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, CONTEMPT OF COURT: Jonathan Marcus Svitak, 23, Baker City, 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12; jailed. Police said Svitak left Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Baker City, where he had been ordered to stay on a medical hold from Baker County Circuit Court, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, found a Ford Escape with the keys in it in the 3100 block of E Street, and drove away in that car. Police officers saw the car on D Street and followed Svitak to Grove and Campbell, where he pulled over and was arrested.
LINN COUNTY WARRANTS: Erica Marie Villa, 37, Albany, 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 2500 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Robert Michael Goodwin, 36, Baker City, 5:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Baker County Jail, where he was already in custody on other charges.
