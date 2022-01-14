Rex Schoorl: 86, of Vale, died Jan. 9, 2022, at his residence in Pioneer Place Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Rex’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Janice Gyllenberg: A celebration of Janice’s life will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a dinner reception immediately following the service at the Family Life Center adjacent to the Nazarene Church. For those who would like to make a donation in Janice’s memory, the family suggests the Nazarene Compassion Center either online at http://neoregoncompassioncenter.org or through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, HARASSMENT: Alyssa Renee Owens, 26, Baker City, 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, on Foothill Drive; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Jason Charles Taylor, 42, Baker City, 3:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Courthouse; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Joseph Palmer, 41, Baker City, 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
