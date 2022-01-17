DEATHS
Allan Maxey: 81, of Baker City, died Jan. 16, 2022, with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Melvin Luther Raffety: 82, died Jan. 11, 2022, in Baker City. His memorial service will take place this spring, with the date to be announced soon. To leave an online condolence Melvin’s family, go to www. grayswestco.com.
Karen Jean Wilson: 79, of Halfway, died on Jan. 13, 2022. Her family will have a private celebration of her life, followed by a community graveside service this spring. Karen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Margie Harris: 95, of Halfway, died on Jan. 14, 2022, at her home in Richland, Washington. A celebration of her life will take place the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, with the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jacquelin ‘Jackie’ Emele: 79, of Baker City, died on Jan. 14, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Janice Gyllenberg: A celebration of Janice’s life will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a dinner reception immediately following the service at the Family Life Center adjacent to the Nazarene Church. For those who would like to make a donation in Janice’s memory, the family suggests the Nazarene Compassion Center either online at http://neoregoncompassioncenter.org or through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 50, Baker City, 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT IN THE PRESENCE OF MINORS: Chris David Goodnature, 46, Baker City, 1:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in the 2900 block of Myrtle Street; jailed.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Chris David Goodnature, 46, Baker City, 11:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in the 2100 block of Second Street; cited and released.
MENACING: Joseph Allen Charbonneau, 41, Baker City, 8:09 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in the 2400 block of Clark Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Joseph Forrest Highley, 57, Baker City, 8:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Courthouse; cited and released.
