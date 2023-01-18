DEATHS
Lenore ‘Pinky” Maxey: 87, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Wildflower Lodge in La Grande, with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Adrienna Dione Morris, 25, Baker City, 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Tori Grace Williams, 27, Baker City, 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Auburn Avenue and Main Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO TEST FOR INTOXICANTS: Selvester Diamond Owens, 30, Boise, 11:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 on Interstate 84, Milepost 301 westbound; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Dyllan Simonis, 31, Baker City, 5:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Highway 30 and Pole Line Road; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT: Jarrod L. Carr, 46, Haines, 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Haines; jailed.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER, FAILING TO REGISTER CHANGE IN ADDRESS AS SEX OFFENDER: Mark Harold Harkness, 44, Salem, 8:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 in Huntington; jailed.
IMPORTING MARIJUANA: Alvin Alejandro Blanco, 39, Houston, 1:05 p.m. Jan. 13 on Interstate 84, Milepost 295 eastbound; cited and released.
IMPORTING MARIJUANA: Nicholas Brandon Jacquest, 32, Kenosha, Wisconsin, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 11 on Interstate 84, Milepost 296 eastbound; cited and released.
Accident reports
Jan. 17, 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 336 eastbound; noninjury accident.
Jan. 17, 6:07 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 341 westbound, a Nissan Sentra driven by James Lauchlan McLean, 43, of Ontario, lost control when the left rear tire went flat. The car struck the center barrier and crossed both westbound lanes, then rolled, ending up on its roof. The driver was not injured.
Jan. 17, 5:18 a.m., Ninth and A streets in Baker City; noninjury accident.
Jan. 16, 2:53 p.m. on Highway 86, Milepost 2, a Nissan Xterra driven by Olen Aaron Lee, 39, of Baker City, lost control near the Exit 302 overpass. The driver told an OSP officer that another car had pulled out in front of him and that he lost control while trying to avoid the other vehicle. Neither the driver nor his passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was injured.
