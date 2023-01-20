DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Samuel Ross Van Kirk, 32, Baker City, 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in the 1700 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Alvan Eugene Ingraham, 68, Baker City, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Haines; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
TAKE/POSSESSION OF ANTLERLESS ELK: Adam Joshua Radford, 43, Baker City, 10:47 a.m. Jan. 14 in the Keating unit.
TAKE/POSSESSION OF BULL ELK: Jacob Michael Webb, 36, Pendleton, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Keating unit.
Accident reports
Thursday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 40, about nine miles southwest of Baker City, a 1999 Ford F350 pickup driven by Brady Lewis Ellis, 34, of Hines, and pulling a trailer was rounding a curve when the truck slid on ice and struck a 2020 Ford pickup truck, driven by Kenneth Edward Diebel, 61, of Baker City, in the opposing lane. Both vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported among the two drivers or three passengers, two in the 2020 Ford and one in the 1999 Ford.
Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:47 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 326 westbound; John Piantes, 71, of Vernal, Utah, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he lost control on the extremely icy freeway, according to an Oregon State Police report. The pickup crashed into the cable barrier in the freeway median, damaging the barrier and the truck. Neither Piantes nor his passenger, Sandra Jean Nelson, 66, of Vernal, was hurt.
Thursday, Jan. 19, 10:59 p.m. at Slough Road and Coffey Lane; noninjury accident.
