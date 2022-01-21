Jimmy Gregory Sain: 63, of Baker City, died Jan. 19, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Dwight Brooks: 92, formerly of Richland, died Jan. 17, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Union. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Robert Michael Goodwin, 34, Baker City, 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the 1900 block of Myrtle Street; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Umatilla County warrant): Nicole Kerri Morris, 32, Baker City, 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the 3100 block of H Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Keith Edward Gassin, Baker City, 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Campbell Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Nicholas Edward Schwartz, 44, Baker City, 12:58 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Campbell and East streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant): Crystal Gayle Canapo, 38, Baker City, 4:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, near Oxbow; cited and released.
UNION COUNTY WARRANT: Brandi Marie Kasinger, 32, Baker City, 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
