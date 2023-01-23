Earl ‘Buzz’ Baker: 75, of Baker City, died Jan. 18, 2023, with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgeanna Sjong: 82, of Baker City, died Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Georgeanna’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Ralph Davis: 82, of Bates, died Jan. 20, 2023, at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
STRANGULATION: Adan Christopher Barrera, 24, Baker City, 10:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in the 2400 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (three out-of-county warrants): Robert Michael Metz, 37, Baker City, 3:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21in the 1800 block of Cliff Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Rito Nito Guiterrez, 40, Baker City, 2:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Yamhill County warrant): Dustin Lyle Jackson, 40, Eugene, 10:08 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Larry Merl Barker, 42, Baker City, 6:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Balm and Seventh streets; cited and released.
Accident reports
Sunday, Jan. 22, 12:17 p.m. at H Street and Eighth Drive; noninjury accident.
