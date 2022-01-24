Pearl DuMars: 87, of Richland, died Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Nampa, Idaho. Per her request, there will not be a service. Donations in Pearl’s memory can be made to the Eagle Valley Ambulance or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Pending
Dwight Brooks: Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at the Union Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. To make a donation in Dwight’s memory, the family suggests the Union Ambulance Service or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be madeat www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Caleb Colton Flint, 36, Baker City, 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, on David Eccles Road; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Craig Thomas Youngblood, 47, North Powder, 12:49 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, on Neil Peck Road north of Haines; jailed and later released after posting bail.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant, Sherman County warrant): Kathleen Lee Pickthorne, 63, Rufus, Oregon, 8:27 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.