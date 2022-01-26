Lloyd Ray McClure: 76, of Baker City, died on Jan. 17, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published at a later time. Loveland Funeral Chapel will be handling the arrangements.
FUNERAL PENDING
Dwight Brooks: Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at the Union Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. To make a donation in Dwight’s memory, the family suggests the Union Ambulance Service or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be madeat www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
WEAPONS OFFENSE (out-of-county warrant): Tom Raymond Carroll, 38, Baker City, 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Robert Radle, 35, Baker City, 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Broadway and Resort streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant), PROBATION VIOLATION (Malheur County warrant): Adrienna Dione Morris, 24, Baker City, 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Auburn Avenue and Second Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court): Gage Michael Niehaus, 22, Baker City, 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Indiana Avenue and Walnut Street; cited and released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.