POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Kristopher Charles Champie, 43, Baker City, 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Myrtle and Eighth streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Troy Alan Millhollin, 44, Halfway, 9:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 in Halfway; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Kathleen Marie Duppong, 68, Star, Idaho, 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 on Interstate 84 exit 302 westbound offramp; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Megan Rebecca Beam, 36, Richland, 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Richland; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Idaho warrant): K-Leigh Rhuhanna Pogue, 27, Baker City, 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Baker County Jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
ANIMAL ABANDONMENT: Jesus Gutierrez Sr., 59, Caldwell, Idaho, 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the courthouse; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (cannabis): Kristopher K. Pepera, 48, Baker City, 6:02 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 7, Milepost 49, taken to the Baker County Jail where he was cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Jestin Lee Harding, 39, Baker City, 8:02 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Main Street and Auburn Avenue; taken to the Baker County Jail where he was cited and released.
Accident reports
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3:29 p.m. in the 1900 block of Third Street; noninjury accident.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1:55 p.m. on Highway 30, Milepost 49, a Hyundai driven by Ramel Kathleen Wilson, 73, of Baker City, went off the highway, crashed through multiple fences before rolling and coming to a rest in a field, according to an Oregon State Police report. Wilson was later taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where she was in fair condition on Friday, Jan. 27.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5:24 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 338, a commercial tractor-trailer combination hit a rock in the freeway, which damaged two fuel tanks, causing diesel to spill. The driver, Zeynaili Ben Amurillayev, 40, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was not hurt.
Sunday, Jan. 22, 7:33 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 325 westbound, a Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Martin G. Guzman, 52, of Wenatchee, Washington, crashed into the center median cable barrier. Neither the driver nor the passsenger was hurt.
