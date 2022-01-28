DEATHS

Wayne A. Erickson: 74, of Baker City, died on Jan. 26, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. To leave a condolence for Wayne’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Laif Robert Edison, 24, Baker City, 8:46 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the 1000 block of Place Street.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION: Paul Lloyd Niehaus, 54, Baker City, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, on Schoolhouse Road; jailed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.