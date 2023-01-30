Virginia Rasmussen: 84, died Jan. 28, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A memorial Mass will take place March 18 at 2 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
David Cox: 79, of Halfway, died Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Nampa, Idaho. His graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Pine Valley Lodge Conference Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Steven Forrest Adams, 56, Baker City, 3:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 1900 block of Second Street; cited and released.
MALHEUR COUNTY WARRANTS: Warren Art Bonds, 58, Baker City, 10:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 on Windmill Road; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Michael Allen Frazier, 18, Baker City, 1:32 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in the 1800 block of First Street; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, STRANGULATION: Aiden Porter Lang, 26, Baker City, 11:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of 16th Street; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kenny Lee Hellman, 54, Baker City, 7:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: David Samuel Cutshall, 40, Baker City, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Haines; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 33, transient, 2:02 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Molly Hannah Brown, 31, Richland, Gregory Warren Plano, 37, Richland, 9:34 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on Sawmill Lane; both were jailed.
Accident reports
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2:38 a.m. in the 500 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.