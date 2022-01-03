DEATHS
Dora Fisher: 99, of Baker City, died Dec. 31, 2021, at Settler’s Park. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. To light a candle in memvory of Dora, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Janice Gyllenberg: 88, a longtime Baker City resident, died Dec. 31, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. A service will be held, with the time and date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Young Sr.: 89, formerly of Halfway, died Jan. 1, 2022, at La Grande Post-Acute Rehab in La Grande. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Henry: 83, of Baker City died Jan. 2, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Bacon: 73, of Baker City, died Jan. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. A service will take place later, with the date, time and place to be announced.Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lena Chetwood: 88, a longtime Halfway resident, died Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. Her graveside service will take place on Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Lena, the family suggests the Pine Valley Museum or Community Connection (to provide Meals on Wheels) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rhonda Culley: 65, of Baker City died Dec. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held, with the date, time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Speelman: 77, formerly of Baker City, died Dec. 26, 2021, at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ellen McBroom: 85, of Baker City died Dec. 30, 2021, at Memory Lane Assisted Living in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
MENACING: Christina Rae Martell-Lundy, 38, Baker City, 8:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 in the 3600 block of Cedar Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Alex Ryan Hammans, 20, Baker City, 12:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
