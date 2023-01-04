DEATHS
Leona M. Wilson, 90, of Pendleton: died Dec. 28, 2022, in Pendleton. A celebration of her life will be scheduled later.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
UNLAWFUL DELIVERY AND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Malheur County warrant): Shawna Lee Reyes, 43, Baker City, 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Baker City; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joshua James Smith, 40, Baker City, 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Baker City; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Ruth Annis Sangston, 64, Richland, 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Richland; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Gordon Leallen Wicklander, 77, Sumpter, 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Sumpter; jailed.
Accident reports
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of K Street; noninjury accident.
Oregon State Police
Monday, Jan. 2, 8:18 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 306 eastbound, a border collie with a collar was found injured and limping. Volunteers from Best Friends of Baker were able to rescue the dog.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 1:44 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 322 westbound, a Chevrolet pickup driven by Jay Dee Edwards, 59, of Oregon City, lost control on an icy bridge, hitting a median fence. Edwards was not hurt.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 12:51 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 44, a Ford Focus driven by Corey Barns, 32, of Baker City, lost control on the slick road and went into the Powder River. Barns was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 6:53 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 340 eastbound, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Austyn Dorsey Harris, 19, of Parma, Idaho, lost control on ice, hit a highway marker and went over an embankment, becoming stuck in deep snow. Harris was not hurt, nor were his passengers, Adyson L. Shaw, 20, of Parma, and Joseph Tucker Shaw, 21, of Caldwell, Idaho.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 9:21 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 313 eastbound, a Toyota 4-Runner driven by Carlos Rigoberto Gomez Marroquin, 49, of Hood River, lost control on ice and hit a median fence. Gomez Marroquin was not injured, nor were his passengers, Leticia Gonzalez Zavela, 56, of Hale Center, Texas, and Jovanni Xavier Jara Gonzalez, 20, of Hale Center.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 8:24 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 318, a U-Haul truck driven by Nathan T. Miles, 22, of Cordele, Oregon, rolled onto its side. Miles was not injured.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:53 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 315 westbound, a commercial truck driven by Tia Monique Spencer, 25, of Hemet, California, lost control on the snow-packed road, striking a median fence and spilling an unknown amount of diesel. Spencer was not injured.
Friday, Dec. 30, 8:39 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 291 eastbound, a Chevrolet driven by Alesha B. Blankenship, 26, of San Marcos, Texas, rolled. Neither Blankenship nor her passenger, Kenneth Griffin, 29, of Rayville, Louisiana, was injured.
Friday, Dec. 30, 7:58 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 295 eastbound, a commercial truck jackknifed while entering the eastbound Baker Valley rest area. The diesel tank was punctured, and a Hazmat crew responded. The driver, Tevinn Leron Pair, 30, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was not injured.
Friday, Dec. 30, 7:02 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 299 westbound, a commercial truck slid off the freeway, damaging a right-of-way fence. The driver, Jose Pereznaite, 44, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was not injured.
Friday, Dec. 30, 6:13 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 304 eastbound, two vehicles collided with each other. Weather was a factor, according to an Oregon State Police report. There were no injuries. The drivers were Aydeen B. Grey, 21, of Durango, Colorado, and Zackary J. Jarvis, 22, of Lacey, Washington.
Friday, Dec. 30, 12:58 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 331 eastbound, a car driven by Abby J. Walker, 25, of Logan, Utah, crashed into the guardrail. Walker and her passenger, Mitchell Walker, 27, of Logan, were not injured.
Friday, Dec. 30, 10:04 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 346 westbound, a Chevrolet van driven by James Larry Holt, 75, of Walla Walla, Washington, lost control on ice and hit the center cable barrier. Holt and his passenger, Kathleen Marie Holt, 79, of Walla Walla, were not hurt.
Friday, Dec. 30, 9:32 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 348 westbound, a Honda driven by Juan Gomez Cortes, 22, of Toppenish, Washington, lost control on ice and hit the center cable barrier. Cortes, who was not injured, was cited for driving without a license or insurance.
Friday, Dec. 30, 8:27 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 335 eastbound, a commercial truck lost control in deep slush, struck a guardrail and then jackknifed, blocking the slow lane. The driver, Victoria Rodriguez, 28, of Spokane, Washington, was not injured.
Friday, Dec. 30, 7:10 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 339 eastbound, a commercial truck driven by Randal Oran Dutton, 62, of St. Helens, lost control on the snow-packed freeway on a curve. The trailer jackknifed. There were no injuries.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.