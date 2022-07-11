Cass Vanderwiele: 75, of Baker City, died July 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will take place later in the fall, the date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolences for Cass’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jonathan Ray Aragon: 62, of Baker City, died July 7, 2022. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in his memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Beverly Betniflore Daniels, 41, Baker City, 10:03 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Broadway and Main streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Ada County, Idaho, warrant): Stacey Lee Bork, 33, Baker City, 5:09 p.m. Sunday, July 10 in the 2400 block of Oak Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Coty Daniel Hanson, 25, Baker City, 6:56 p.m. Friday, July 8 on Dewey Avenue near Carter Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (3 Baker County warrants): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 5:47 p.m. Friday, July 8 in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Kenny Lee Hellman, 53, Baker City, 1:52 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Grove and Campbell streets; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Kyle Allen Harp, 31, Huntington, 12:23 a.m. Monday, July 11 on the Snake River Road; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Kirsten Lanee Ornelas, 38, Baker City, 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Pocahontas Road and Rock Creek Lane; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Brandon Cole Cook, 47, Baker City, 7:16 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Virtue Flat; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Aaron James Langley, 33, Huntington, 9:02 a.m. Friday, July 8 at the old lime plant; cited and released.
