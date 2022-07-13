James D. ‘Jim’ Jones: 84, of Haines, died July 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. His graveside service took place Thursday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Cliff Cole officiated the service and full military honors were rendered to honor Jim’s 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy. To light a candle in Jim’s memory or to leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Lon Adams Mansuetti, 26, Baker City, 8:49 p.m. Monday, July 11 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Dale Rex Taylor, 81, Baker City, 11:37 a.m. Monday, July 11 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Andrew Jay Culley, 33, Baker City, 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Gary Lee Waldrupe, 66, Huntington, 8:28 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Huntington Lions Park; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESS DRIVING: Joshua Deangelo Herron, 23, Houston, 3:11 p.m. July 9 on Interstate 84, Milepost 366 eastbound, following two complaints about a moving van that was driving erratically; cited and released.
CARELESS DRIVING: Cary John Shaw, 39, Parma, Idaho, 8:14 a.m. July 9 on Interstate 84, Milepost 326 eastbound; cited and released following an incident in which the commercial truck he was driving hit from behind a car in the slow lane, forcing the car into the guardrail.
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR: Jereme Allen Miller, 34, 4:03 p.m. on July 7 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
