Deaths
Theresa Hilderbrand: 85, of Halfway, died July 17, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
George Braughton: Celebration of life, Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. at 2845 Hughes Lane, No. 12, in Baker City. JB Matthiesen will officiate with military honors. An outdoor potluck will follow. Please join the family in sharing stories and remembering a life lived to the fullest.
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jeffery Dean Buxton, 50, of Baker City, 3:02 p.m. Thursday, in the 1700 block of Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT II and HARASSMENT: Marcia Lynn Kornberg-Chernoff, 54, of 2402 Auburn Ave., 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, at her home; cited and released.
Crime report
In the 1100 block of G Street on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., a burglar reportedly entered the home of Weiming He, 57, Shaomei He, 55, and Raymond He, 24, and removed more than $10,000 cash and jewelry from the home.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 12:11 p.m. Thursday, at Haines; cited and released.
