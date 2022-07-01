Leigh Ann Hammond: 41, of Baker City, died June 21, 2022, at her home. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in memory of Leigh Ann, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Ida Marie Haefner: 74, of Pleasant Valley, died June 28, 2022, at her home. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in memory of Ida, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Marlene Jacobson: 88, of Baker City, died June 27, 2022, at Settler’s Park, surrounded in love. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date, details to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 41, Baker City, 11:15 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Main Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joshua Cain Collins, 41, Baker City, 3:41 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
